Wake up, county and Peninsula Twp.
Anyone with common sense who drives on and off the Old Mission Peninsula knows exactly what is the root cause of the current debate about Peninsula Drive between Garfield Avenue and Front Street. It is both the poorly managed growth of both homes and businesses in Peninsula Township, and the poorly managed transportation infrastructure that is being asked to handle this growth.
The time is long-overdue for the Michigan Department of Transportation, Grand Traverse County and Peninsula Township officials to come to grips with this issue and take action. You only need to look at the single two-lane roads and that and undersized intersections that span the space between Peninsula Township and Garfield Township to realize that major changes are needed to solve this matter. Whether it is four lane expansion of Garfield Avenue from Eighth Street to Peninsula Drive and beyond on the peninsula, and expansion of the Garfield Avenue / Front Street intersection, the current traffic structure is unsustainable.
If Peninsula Township officials don’t have the political will to address the recent unchecked growth of homes and wineries, then perhaps it is time for township residents to demand a vote on a moratorium for future home and commercial building permits.
Vernon Barker
Traverse City