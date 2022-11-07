Here's a leader toward a sustainable future
We ask that Leelanau County District 5 voters support Kama Ross to win a seat on the board of commissioners. We have known Kama a long time and can attest to the fact that she brings common sense, integrity, kindness and a willingness to work hard to accomplish whatever task she is doing. She is an active listener and collaborator and will provide leadership toward a bright and sustainable future for all Leelanau County residents.
Gary and Christi Bardenhagen
Lake Leelanau
