Will was out of his comfort zone
George Will worries the cause for Donald Trump’s presidency may be postmodernism.
Will states Nietzsche’s idea of Super Man as the supreme individual and Karl Marx’s “Everyman” are relevant to Trump’s image and victory. If postmodernism wasn’t an analysis attempting to explain the cultural meaning of our time, it might answer how Trump happened. Postmodernism isn’t a philosophy. Trump’s triumph over the Republican Party and his conservative orthodoxy leave Will embarrassed by Trump’s GOP support. Trump lacked political experience. As a TV personality, he was reinvented by his audience.
Trump’s angry, alienated and outlier support finds underemployment, job insecurity and the malaise over failing traditional values, social institutions causes him to target government and politicians. Trump becomes the outlier cult figure with his spoiler braggadocio against democracy and liberalism the stuff of his “deep state.”
Will, out of his comfort zone, loathes to explain Trump’s triumph or Will’s perplexity regarding Trump’s popularity with Republican Party.
Will’s rush to postmodernism as explanation for Trump uses Adam Garfinkle’s “The Darkening Of The Mind,” a postmodern critique, doesn’t erase the rusted machinery, factories closed, downtowns boarded up, vacated small farms and rural drug addiction stretching across the economic divide of America.
Will’s voice fades as Trumps presence remains, exonerated.
Peter H. Balestrieri
Bellaire