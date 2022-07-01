'Right to bear arms'?
When our forefathers wrote an amendment over 200 years ago — “right to bear arms” — they were using muskets and muzzle loaders, not rapid-fire rifles of war meant to totally destroy.
In Michigan, you have to 21 years to purchase or consume alcohol. I just read two house bills were passed by the Senate raising the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 and raising age to enter “cigar bars” from 18 to 21. Yet, an 18 year old can purchase an assault rifle. What is the purpose of someone so young needing such a weapon? Perhaps if one certain political party did not receive so much money from the NRA, some sensible laws might be enacted.
Another thought: as I was stopped at a red light on the Parkway, I read a protestor’s sign that said “Ban abortion? Mandate vasectomies!” What does that idea do for the macho-man ego?
Sharell Balentine
Traverse City
