Reasons to vote for Republicans
As a Democrat voter, are you happy about high gas prices, open borders, higher income taxes, rising crime rates, failing schools, inflation and the economic destruction of America? Fentanyl freely flowing into our country, and loss of our international presence?
In general, you are poorly informed about the real issues, and uneducated/unwilling to make changes. Your persistent name-calling doesn’t work. Citing the same false or out-of-context issues about Republican officeholders and candidates is boring and untrue.
President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Dr. Bob Lorinser and Betsy Coffia will only lead to more of what we have experienced in the last four years.
As Republicans, these problems mentioned above are the major issues we will fix after winning the 2022 elections. Join us in restoring our country and Making America Great Again.
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor
