Current national mess is one Democrats have made worse
The destruction of our country continues through the inadequate policies of the Biden administration. It is beyond reasonable comprehension how the Democrat Party can allow and agree with this.
Reduction of fossil fuel development; inflation caused by policy actions; a horrible mess at our southern boarder allowing human suffering; unmitigated illegal immigration for future political gains, allowing many people to suffer without housing, food and proper health care; sex and slave trading; and rising crime rates throughout the country are issues seemingly designed to destroy our economy and justice systems.
Biden family business activities, currently being investigated by the House Republicans, also are troubling. They have taken more than $11 million in those activities. All of these issues go unreported by the compliant press, this paper included!
Will it ever end? Not until the people of this country rise up and defeat those who are politically in power. Now is the time to move away from the Democrats, learn about and understand what is really happening in our country, refusing to fall for the same old lines, admitting to the corruption in the CIA and Department of Justice and join with those who love this country, i.e., the Republican Party.
As a country, we cannot continue down this road. Stand up for what is right and fair. Stand up for your future!
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor
Editor's Note: An Associated Press story published May 10 in the Record-Eagle online edition provided an update on the House Republicans' investigation of President Joe Biden’s family and their finances.
