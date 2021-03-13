Bergman was right
Sadly, the people who continue to write letters to this column regarding Congressman Jack Bergman's opposition to certification of the past election, have not even taken time to understand the congressman's position.
Would you say that 70-plus percent of Detroit's poll books being out of balance, or denying the participation of poll watchers in the vote counting process, or boosting poll workers salary by distributing to them the proceeds of grant from a nonprofit funded by Mark Zuckerberg, or papering over windows to prevent observation, or physically intimidating election certification representatives, are “abnormalities to the election process”?
This is what Congressman Bergman objected to by opposing certification. I think he was right in so doing, and furthermore, performed his duty to support the constitution and free/legal elections.
I was raised in Detroit. The election process has been poorly administrated since the '60s. It has only become much worse. Isn't it time to fix these problems? The governor, secretary of state and attorney general only swept theses problems under the rug. These points have not not been “debunked," only falsely denied. The problems will continue until someone is brave enough to stand up and say "no." Praise Congressman Bergman.
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor