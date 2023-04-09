Political elitists are ruining this nation
I see absolutely no humor in the April 2 political cartoon. This printing shows the Traverse City Record-Eagle's elitist thinking regarding the subject.
I'm a conservative, but I want to warn this paper, and other political elite socialists who read this publication, you have and continue to ruin this country.
The indictment of former President Trump is another example how you've broken every law possible to harass a man who legally won the presidency in 2016.
From the afternoon of his inauguration, you pursued a course of impeachment, slandering, condemning and damning this man. After his defeat in 2020, you continue to falsely ruin his life and change many of the effective measures he put in office – all in the name of destroying his potential re-election.
The current condition of our country shows you will stop at nothing to meet your goal. Financial ruin, political instability, world unrest, hordes of illegal people from all over the world entering the country without restraint, worship of the false gods of green energy and global warming, brainwashing our children with many extremely liberal and otherwise useless ideas and turning your back on the hard-working people of this country are but a few of the issues you have brought about.
I pray that in 2024 the American voters destroy your political ambitions and the Democratic Party. We cannot afford any more of your governance. Shame on you and everything you stand for.
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor
