President Biden has not united this country
I cannot believe anyone who follows the national news would credit President Biden with being a uniter.
His many false statements in the State of the Union speech show that he clearly does not understand that to unite people requires that the people involved trust the leader.
Over the two years of his administration, he has done almost nothing to develop trust among the electorate. Starting with his shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan to reducing oil and natural gas development and delivery in the U.S. to his open-border policies flooding the country with dangerous criminals from the world over. Allowing fentanyl to be smuggled in and sold in this country, causing 100,000 deaths per year, to creating massive inflation robbing many people of an adequate livelihood, claiming false employment and spending reduction numbers, and now the Democrats' old story that the Republicans want to eliminate Social Security and Medicare.
There are many other instances of his poor policy and questionable leadership. The man is a bold-faced liar and totally incapable of establishing a relationship based on trust and, hence, become a uniter of people within this country.
It’s time that all of us clearly admit the total failure of this administration and demand the Democratic Party deliver qualified candidates for the 2024 election.
Should Biden and Harris run again? I hope not! We cannot stand any more of their mindless governance.
David Baldwin
Glen Arbor
