Time for a senior strike
Our commissioners keep delaying the senior center, coming up with new studies and nonsense.
As I was volunteering recently, I realized that 90 percent of my fellow volunteers are seniors. Let’s face it, the ability of so many programs to run are oiled by senior volunteers. The hospital, schools, the library, programs to help the needy all benefit because of our generous seniors.
So, what would happen if our seniors went on strike? I don't think the Cherry Festival, the parades, the Film Festival or the marathons would fare well without seniors. So maybe it's time to stand up and be heard. Refuse to work the festivals and all the activities that bring money into the city.
Rebecca Baker
Traverse City