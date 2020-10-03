Give Bergman another term
I write today to express my full support for our U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman. Bergman has been a leader in Congress and shows the rest of the members of Congress what a good public servant looks like.
He secured funding for a new Soo Lock and is fighting for the economic safety of our district. Most notably, he is fighting to secure broadband internet access and fiber optic cable installation for all of our residents.
Jack Bergman has certainly earned another term in office, and I hope that others will join me in giving him our vote this year.
Dakota Baker
Traverse City
