While visiting TC, I noticed Dean Transportation school buses were not turning on their red lights and/or flipping out the side stop signs when discharging students in residential areas. (Yellow lights were on.)
Isn't it a more safe practice to stop traffic in case a kid decides, for some reason, to dart across the street as a car is passing?
Or perhaps it would be safer to try to prevent a passing car from sideswiping the bus while squeezing between a parked car, causing a rider to be injured as they are descending the bus stairs, losing their footing and tumbling to the ground?
Mark Bajek
Westland
