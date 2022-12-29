Wondering about bus safety in TC

While visiting TC, I noticed Dean Transportation school buses were not turning on their red lights and/or flipping out the side stop signs when discharging students in residential areas. (Yellow lights were on.)

Isn't it a more safe practice to stop traffic in case a kid decides, for some reason, to dart across the street as a car is passing?

Or perhaps it would be safer to try to prevent a passing car from sideswiping the bus while squeezing between a parked car, causing a rider to be injured as they are descending the bus stairs, losing their footing and tumbling to the ground?

Mark Bajek

Westland

