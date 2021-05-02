A solution for D.C.
As one of the complaints of the residents of the District of Columbia — taxation without representation — is what is leading to the idea of D.C. being made into a state.
A simpler solution would be the have the District of Columbia abolished, and the land area returned to the state of Maryland. That way, the residents of what will become Washington, Maryland will then have their taxation with representation with both of Maryland's U.S. senators and at least one representative in the House.
A much easier and quicker process than trying for D.C. statehood.
Thomas Baird
Traverse City