Express concerns about curriculum
I heard recently that TCAPS has created a new curriculum for the K-5 school students. It is said the reason for this is because the students in those grades have fallen behind in their emotional growth. It also has been said that this is another name for Critical Race Theory.
With a new school year on the way, parents need to know about this curriculum and speak out to the school board members. Remember, parents are the ones who raise their own children -- not the school board.
Parents need to be a part of their children's educations so we can properly raise the future adults of our country. Don't be shy; speak out and make certain CRT never infiltrates Traverse City public education.
Thomas Baird
Traverse City
