Push back against TCAPS' equity policy
Now that the Traverse City Area Public Schools board has passed its anti-racist policy, no doubt parents are wondering if this a way to implement Critical Race Theory in our public schools.
It is more imperative than ever for parents to take interest in their kids' education. Going to P.T.A. meetings is a start, but more parental involvement needs to come in the form of parents attending school board meetings and asking questions to find how board members stand on the issues involving their kids' learning.
Don't be shy. Ask questions that concern your kids. Stand up for them, because you are your kids' parents. Teachers and board members are not your kids' parents. Remember, your kids are the future of the U.S., and if we're going to preserve our country on the values and principles it was founded on, you need to speak up.
Another tool for parents is the ballot box to vote out board members suspected of implementing anti-U.S. ideas, and voting in people who will stand for quality education for your kids. Don't wait for the school year to begin, but start now and get in on the ground floor for your kids' and the U.S.'s future.
Thomas Baird
Traverse City