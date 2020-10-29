Supporting Bensley for sheriff
I'm a retired state trooper after 37 years and have lived locally for 22 years. I write in support of retaining Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley. Integrity, honesty and experience always matter, but do so now more than ever in the climate law enforcement finds itself. He has done an excellent job maneuvering through these trying times.
The Democratic candidate has refused to answer legitimate questions I posed to him, deleted my questions from social media and blocked me from posting. He is running with zero police experience and to settle a personal grievance.
Please join me in voting for Sheriff Bensley.
Donald Bailey
Traverse City
