Biden brings hope
I think our times are about hope — where to find it and how to mine it.
People want to feel good about themselves, while not disadvantaging others. These two ideals are foundational to hope.
The old adage says “When you can’t change the world, start with yourself.”
And needs to be shaped by the ideals above and requires the highest level of social practice.
Hope is the life blood of families, communities, states and countries.
In my mind's eye the scale of hope weighs heavily in favor of the Democrats.
I’m voting for Joe Biden.
Robert Bahle
Suttons Bay
