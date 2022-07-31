Kudos, TCFF 2022!
The thoughtful, impactful stories in the films I’ve seen is a wonder to behold. Allow me to summarize:
“The Good Boss” further cements Javier Bardem’s status as one of our truly great actors. I give the film five stars.
“The Pez Outlaw” proves Mark Twain’s oft-quoted phrase: “Truth is stranger than fiction.” An oddly touching piece of Michigan Americana that made me think of R. Crumb’s “Mr. Natural.”
“Hero” is this masterpiece of filmmaking. I was left mentally reeling. Another five-star film.
Because of that experience, I was thinking of passing on “Bad Axe” and that would have been a mistake. David Siev’s first film received two standing ovations. One for the film and one for the filmmaker’s family when they appeared on stage. Bravo!
And finally, Abigail Disney’s “American Dream And Other Fairy Tales” is an important corrective to the story line of the triumphalism of unrestrained capitalism. Bracing stuff.
Robert Bahle
Suttons Bay
