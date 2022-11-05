Vote to renew at a lower rate
Please join me in voting yes to renew the Bay Area Transportation Authority millage.
BATA connects people to jobs and supports our growing local economy. More than 1,000 people a day use BATA to access healthcare and businesses. Public transit has been – and will be – an even more important tool for accommodating transportation needs in our growing region.
BATA’s vision for the future is for efficient, more reliable and environmentally responsible transit service. Plus, the proposed millage renewal lowers the current rate.
Vote yes to renew BATA at a lower rate.
Rob Bacigalupi
Traverse City
