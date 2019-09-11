More open-carry?

About a month ago there was a man that, as I understand it, open-carried a rifle into the Acme Meijer store parking lot to “test the ability to do this under Michigan law.” As I understand, this is being encouraged on the web by gun-rights activists. I don’t think I got enough information from the media about the police investigation and whether we can expect more of this type of activity in our community.

Personally if I were to see this happen, I don’t think I could tell the difference between a good guy with a gun and a bad guy with a gun. So do we think we will see more of this in Traverse City? Perhaps the police could provide me and others more information on how to respond to this.

James Austin

Williamsburg

