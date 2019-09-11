More open-carry?
About a month ago there was a man that, as I understand it, open-carried a rifle into the Acme Meijer store parking lot to “test the ability to do this under Michigan law.” As I understand, this is being encouraged on the web by gun-rights activists. I don’t think I got enough information from the media about the police investigation and whether we can expect more of this type of activity in our community.
Personally if I were to see this happen, I don’t think I could tell the difference between a good guy with a gun and a bad guy with a gun. So do we think we will see more of this in Traverse City? Perhaps the police could provide me and others more information on how to respond to this.
James Austin
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.