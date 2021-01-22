Appalled at commissioner with gun
On this day of hopeful healing I am appalled to hear that one of our Grand Traverse County commissioners brandished a gun in response to a legitimate citizen request.
That it was done to two women is even more appalling. I commit to doing everything in my power to ensure the right to speak without intimidation especially by elected officials. I can only imagine what motivated the behavior of Ron Clous and the amused response of Rob Hentschel but it has motivated me to work to see that they are not re-elected.
Valerie Atkin
Traverse City