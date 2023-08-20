Regarding 'Culture-war fodder at its dumbest'
I look forward each week to Troy Reimink’s thoughtful, well-written commentaries on popular culture, and “…culture-war fodder at its dumbest” (Aug. 4) does not disappoint. He objectively points out the illogical sentiments expressed in Aldean’s tune and video, and calls out those who cynically profit, politically and financially, from such “us vs. them” propaganda.
Reimink’s writing is one reason I continue to support the Record-Eagle’s excellent journalism. Keep up the good work.
F. Josephine Arrowood
Cedar
