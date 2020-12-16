Vulnerable shouldn't be sacrificed
Clay Horning’s sports column urging, “Don’t shut down games,” is irresponsible and selfish. The notion that simply barring in-person fan attendance will somehow also bar COVID-19 from spreading is nonsense, as evidenced by recent game cancellations by the University of Michigan’s football program and others.
Young people often feel invincible and are more likely than any other age group to take risks, according to numerous child-development studies. Athletes are also young and fit. But they do catch — and spread — the coronavirus, not only among teammates, but also family, friends, schoolmates, teachers and the wider community. Unlike some pro sports organizations who promoted the bubble idea last summer, high school and college athletes cannot live in a contagion-free bubble. No one can, now.
Horning’s callous statement, “Just a thousand or so ... were dying of the virus each day,” along with his conclusion that by spring, a “new administration that believes in both science and sacrifice” sounds like a terrible quid pro quo: Horning seems willing to say, “Your student-athlete, his best friend’s father, my English professor, the grocery worker you infect — just 1,000 a day — a small price to pay for letting them play.”
F. Josephine Arrowood
Cedar