Praise for presenting both sides of an issue 

I commend you on featuring the article from Bridge Michigan: “More parents opt to skip school vaccines for their children” on the front page on Nov. 1.

Although I am opposed to mandatory vaccines, that is not my point. You chose to publish a story that provided both sides of the issue in a balanced and fair manner.

This is what true journalism should be.

I think this is the first balanced presentation of this issue that I have seen in the mainstream media, ever.

Kudos!

Jim Arnold

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you