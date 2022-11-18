Praise for presenting both sides of an issue
I commend you on featuring the article from Bridge Michigan: “More parents opt to skip school vaccines for their children” on the front page on Nov. 1.
Although I am opposed to mandatory vaccines, that is not my point. You chose to publish a story that provided both sides of the issue in a balanced and fair manner.
This is what true journalism should be.
I think this is the first balanced presentation of this issue that I have seen in the mainstream media, ever.
Kudos!
Jim Arnold
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.