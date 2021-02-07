The Clous controversy
I respect that the Record-Eagle strongly condemns Commissioner Ron Clous for briefly displaying a rifle during a virtual Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting. I also accept that most of the letters you have published share this condemnation.
What I more deeply respect is that you printed a letter Sunday “Afraid of a picture," voicing a differing reaction. I share this writer’s opinion that it’s all a tempest in a teapot and it’s admirable that you let persons of my “side” be heard. A silly stunt — not the end of civilization.
Jim Arnold
Traverse City