Flaws with USPS plan for EVs
I am disappointed in the "Another View" by The Los Angeles Times, published in Monday's (Jan. 9) Record-Eagle, which gives a glowing account of the U.S. Postal Service plan to spend $9.6 billion on electric vehicles.
Why do we need editorials from wacky California, where residents are asked to not charge their cars during a heat wave? New York City just tried to use $500,000 electric garbage trucks to plow snow and their batteries died after four hours.
EVs, from manufacture to retirement, basically consume the same amount of energy as a conventional vehicle (hint: include the mining of the special metals, which are not prevalent enough to make millions of EVs).
When an EV runs out of “juice” on the road, it has to be towed to the nearest charging station. Electricity comes from coal, oil and gas power plants. Wind and solar in the U.S. only contribute 4% to energy production.
James Arnold
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.