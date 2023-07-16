Hair salon coverage was balanced
I applaud your balanced coverage of the hair salon pronouns story. (The story received national attention.)
This is a minefield of differing viewpoints. Setting aside all the permutations and nuances, I think the stylist jumped the gun. Nothing had happened yet. It would be like me standing up in Burger King at lunch hour and declaring, “If anybody in here tries to eat some of my French fries, you’re gonna be sorry!”
Jim Arnold
Traverse City
