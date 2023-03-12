Support decision, but find another strip
I fully support your decision to remove Dilbert, and your editorial declaring a teachable moment was heartfelt and well written.
However, you may have overlooked an irony in that today's (March 1) showcase of the replacement portrays a Black father speaking like a grossly illiterate black person (“Why you ain’t just say so?").
I have known hundreds of Black people in my life, and I've never met one who talks like this. Also, married Black fathers are in short supply, and to portray one in this fashion is disgusting.
Not much of a counterweight to Scott Adams’ foolishness.
Jim Arnold
Traverse City
