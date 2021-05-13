Plan for growth
In the recent letter “Elmbrook should stay a golf course,” I, too, disagree with the rezoning of Elmbrook. The township has not conducted any site study, which would include the developmental impact on the Mitchell Creek wetlands (South Airport and Townline roads flooding) or the traffic impact on the Hammond thoroughfare. Our community is changing rapidly but can our municipalities handle it?
My call to action for all community members, especially East Bay Township residents, is to ask our townships, county and city to plan for growth before inviting it. According to this particular developer, he will be breaking ground on the first set of apartments “any week.” When I reached out to the township recently, I was informed there is no site plan available. Townline is crumbling, the traffic on Hammond is excessively dangerous and the flooding on South Airport and Townline may drown your car. Before we rezone, East Bay needs to have infrastructure in place (roads, sidewalks, adequate library, environmental plans).
Let’s not put the cart before the horse. During this rapid growth, we need to keep the bigger picture of where we want to live and not cater to vacationers at all cost. Our communities’ voices matter.
Amanda Aristeo
Traverse City