Lorinser should replace Bergman
In the congressional race for Michigan’s 1st District, I support Dr. Bob Lorinser to replace U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman.
On Jan. 6th, 2021, Bergman voted twice to overturn the will of American voters, opposing certification of electoral college votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania. In so doing, he supported the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen, and helped erode voters’ confidence that our elections are fair.
Democracy is fragile. I ask you to vote for a man who believes that the voters’ choice shouldn’t be “de-certified” by any partisan group.
Bernie Arbic
Sault Ste. Marie
