Ballenger is ready for the challenge
When it comes to leadership, these uncertain times put a huge premium on a steady hand and a clear vision. That’s why I endorse Josey Ballenger for the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education. Josey brings to the table a relentless focus on strong, transparent governance and a drive for fiscal responsibility. With her immense professional and volunteer experience, she has the skills to grapple with the complex decisions facing TCAPS today.
As a former TCAPS board president, I know the challenge that comes with serving on a board of education. Josey is ready for that challenge.
Gary Appel
Traverse City
