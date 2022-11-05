What Andrews brings to county board
TJ Andrews has my vote for county commission. It’s not only because she’s a clean water champion or because she is so invested in pressing community issues, such as affordable housing and childcare. It’s also because TJ is the candidate who shares my values: She trusts science and data. She seeks advice from experts. She supports open and transparent decision-making, and she believes government has the power and responsibility to address critical community issues.
I support TJ because our community needs a representative who leads with our shared values, whatever the issues.
Mimi Appel
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.