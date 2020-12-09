Responding to the Ironman editorial
The Dec. 4 Record-Eagle opinion included the statement "Race-Day road closures spurred several vociferous comments, and nearly an Attorney General's complaint, after the race severed city access for much of Leelanau County for several hours." The race did not "nearly" generate an attorney general complaint; there was an actual complaint and request for opinion filed with the Michigan attorney general by the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners (approved Nov. 19, 2019).
How about a little investigative reporting? Why hasn't the attorney general's office responded for over a year? Both Rep. Jack O'Malley and Sen. Curt VanderWall also requested an opinion, but also no response for more than a year.
The planning for the Ironman 2020 race (subsequently canceled) did not include following the Special Event Road Closure law, nor the Michigan State Police or Michigan Department of Transportation following their own policies of using a Temporary Traffic Control plan for the race. Why not?
Will the planning for the 2021 race follow the Road Closure Law? Will the MSP and MDOT follow their own policies by using a Temporary Traffic Control plan for the 2021 race?
Will there be a repeat problems during the 2021 race?
Tony Ansorge
Elmwood Township