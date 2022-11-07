Attributes bode well for county board service
What a totally awesome future we will have if Kama Ross becomes a member of the board of commissioners. Most likely you are already aware of her massive qualifications: articulate; knowledgeable; a good listener; diligent; multi-talented; a gracious giver of her energy, time and caring, along with being a consummate volunteer for multiple diverse community organizations.
As Kama says, “I am so grateful to live in this county and feel that serving as a county commissioner is where my life is leading me.” If you haven’t met Kama, you need to do so and find this out for yourself.
Ann McInnis
Northport
