Hold Road Commission accountable
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is wasting public money instead of leading us toward better road solutions. The commission is spending $2.4 million to explore paving over the Boardman River Valley with another South Airport Road. Their 2018 study recommended a “mix of fixes” rather than a new bridge to improve southside traffic. The commission should first develop a corridor-wide traffic management plan, redesign roads and improve conditions for walkers, bikers, carpoolers and BATA riders to get cars off the road.
We need fixes that preserve existing roads and our natural resources. Vote "no" on the road millage. Hold the commission accountable.
Tracy (TJ) Andrews
Traverse City
