'Lake Effect' had quite an effect
Thursday night, Dec. 15, we, along with six of our friends, arrived at the Traverse City Opera House to a sold-out showing of the local film "Lake Effect."
During those few hours, we were privileged to see a few short films that highlighted local skiing and snowboarding talent, filmed locally. One film, featuring 10-year-old Nally’s statement to the ski industry to “see” girls, showed us her shredding steep and deep terrain on her snowboard.
But it was Mike King’s film "Lake Effect" that blew us away. Filmed when COVID changed his usual plans to extreme ski and film out West, Mike found himself exploring options for some wild skiing in his “literal” backyard and around Northern and Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
We saw, through his lens and spirit, the beauty of winter in Michigan, and what it means to be home. He took us winter surfing, skiing through an orchard and down the Sleeping Bear Dunes.
We have some amazing local talent that showed us both the beauty and bounty of Michigan winter. Thanks, Mike King and team. We loved "Lake Effect."
Paula Anderson and Scott Pyles
Traverse City
