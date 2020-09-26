Voting for Leonhardt
Please join me in voting for Jeff Leonhardt for the Traverse City Area Public Schools board. I have been proud to serve alongside Jeff for the past two years on the TCAPS board, navigating some very challenging issues. Jeff's sole focus is to do the very best for TCAPS kids, parents and staff.
Jeff has vast experience in public school education, is diligent and detailed in his preparation and most importantly, is a highly ethical, valued and trusted board member. Please support Jeff Leonhardt for TCAPS board on Nov. 3.
Matt Anderson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.