Really saving downtown?
The so called “Save our Downtown” group and Albert Quick are actually hurting our community. Traverse City is now being sued by that group (again) because the city approved a much needed residential apartment project that may have mechanical and air conditioner features that extend beyond 60 feet, not for any space that can be occupied.
Traverse City and other Michigan communities have always measured building heights from ground level to the roof deck. Our local workforce housing shortage is well documented. Now, should this lawsuit succeed, several already approved local projects may be stopped and our human infrastructure will continue to worsen — is that really saving our downtown?
Matt Anderson
Traverse City