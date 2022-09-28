As for affordable housing, consider these facts
Several recent articles, opinion pieces, and letters in the Record-Eagle have called for more “density” in Traverse City neighborhoods as a way to increase “affordable housing.”
I think it might broaden the discussion to review the level of density which currently exists: It is considerable.
Summer 2022 tax information reveals that 44 percent of the residential homes in Traverse City are non-homestead, second homes, or investment homes. That is, they are not taxed as year-round permanent residences.
Thus, many of the houses that line our neighborhood streets have already been turned into apartments. These houses have multiple mailboxes on the porch and multiple vehicles in the alleys. In fact, the alleys already exhibit maxed-out density.
As we pursue solutions to area housing, we need to acknowledge that Traverse City neighborhoods are already a valuable part of the solution — not a primary source of the problem.
Karen Anderson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.