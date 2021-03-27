Rescue plan is pro life
Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) should command pro-life support. It saves lives by expanding vaccines and fights poverty with unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, rent assistance and the new child tax credit.
Official Catholic teaching says helping the poor is pro-life. Commonweal reports, “The ARP is perhaps the single greatest expression of solidarity in American politics since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. The law includes an enormous increase in the child tax credit and is expected to reduce childhood poverty in the United States by half.” The ARP is popular. A CBS/YouGov poll reports that roughly 75 percent of Americans support it, including 46 percent of Republicans.
ARP’s refundable credit is pro-birth. Many women who choose abortion cannot afford to have the baby. The credit’s payments to pregnant women will only be made if they choose life. Yet the single-issue pro-life movement falsely claims ARP is “pro-abortion.”
“Not true,” says former Congressman Bart Stupak who pushed the abortion prohibition in the ACA. “The law does not allow abortion; besides the Hyde Amendment’s prohibition against abortion is still the law of the land.”
Pro-life groups apparently have little interest in protecting vulnerable children after birth.
Robert Anderson
Marquette