Supporting O'Neil for state house
Michigan has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our local businesses are suffering, our kids have missed valuable interactions with their classmates and teachers, and in other parts of the state there have been too many needless deaths.
I support Dan O’Neil for state representative because Dan is the only candidate in this race that supports commonsense, reasonable coronavirus measures like contact tracing, social distancing and masks. We need a representative who will help this district get back on its feet by making sure Traverse City isn’t the next site of an outbreak.
Meagan Alvarado
Traverse City
