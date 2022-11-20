Local clerks do their jobs well – once again
Again! Again, Leelanau County Clerk Michelle Crocker and the township clerks in Leelanau County did their jobs with honor and integrity, conducting an election without any problems.
This was true in 2020 and, now, for the 2022 midterm election.
Even state Rep. Jack O'Malley said the clerks ran a clean and fair election and that he would accept the results of the election.
It's time everyone — Democrat, Republican and election deniers — recognize this and leave county Clerk Michelle Crocker and the township clerks alone.
Congratulations to Michelle Crocker and the township clerks.
Job well done!
Chris Altemann
Cedar
