High taxes and happy people
Maybe Bob Callan (letter to the editor of Oct. 23) should — and everyone should — take a look at Denmark.
Some of the highest taxes in the world and the happiest people in the world, based on year-after-year surveys by multiple respected pollsters. They have plenty of money left over — after the high taxes — for restaurants and clothing and everything else needed to enjoy life.
They have little or no out-of-pocket medical expenses or cash needed for many other things that we in this country pay for with cash or credit cards. And they have excellent medical care for all — not just for the well-to-do.
They have an efficient government — with much lower overhead expenses and more services than we experience here.
What's not to like about high taxes?
You don't believe this? Please examine the world happiness rankings.
Jim Alstrom
Bear Lake
