Look to pros for meaningful action

Sometimes the deluge of issues we face is daunting. What can I do to stop this march to oblivion?

Fortunately, we have professional organizations, experts at making things happen. They work hard to educate us and organize effective actions. I support them with dollars and participation when I can.

Years ago, I thought I had to know “enough” to engage. Instead of doing anything, I sidelined myself, and felt guilty.

Now, it’s easy to help.

For example, I signed up with Oil and Water Don’t Mix (OWDM) to watch progress in shutting down Line 5 (an epic threat to our Great Lakes). I received this email from them:

“A lot is happening in the work to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 crude oil pipeline — so much that it's sometimes difficult to keep up! We’ve got you covered.”

It promoted a Zoom panel presentation on July 19.

I’m grateful to OWDM, For Love Of Water (FLOW) and others for doing this work. This is what happens when we engage — and financially support — this work. They make it easy for us to participate in meaningful ways.

Goodbye, guilt.

Be the change.

Betsy Alles

Frankfort

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you