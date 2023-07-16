Look to pros for meaningful action
Sometimes the deluge of issues we face is daunting. What can I do to stop this march to oblivion?
Fortunately, we have professional organizations, experts at making things happen. They work hard to educate us and organize effective actions. I support them with dollars and participation when I can.
Years ago, I thought I had to know “enough” to engage. Instead of doing anything, I sidelined myself, and felt guilty.
Now, it’s easy to help.
For example, I signed up with Oil and Water Don’t Mix (OWDM) to watch progress in shutting down Line 5 (an epic threat to our Great Lakes). I received this email from them:
“A lot is happening in the work to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 crude oil pipeline — so much that it's sometimes difficult to keep up! We’ve got you covered.”
It promoted a Zoom panel presentation on July 19.
I’m grateful to OWDM, For Love Of Water (FLOW) and others for doing this work. This is what happens when we engage — and financially support — this work. They make it easy for us to participate in meaningful ways.
Goodbye, guilt.
Be the change.
Betsy Alles
Frankfort
