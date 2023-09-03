Keep pressure on your reps
It’s been one year since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was adopted. The results? Better than expected. Inflation is already trending down (from peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3% in June 2023). Fortunately, the dire warnings of recession were wrong.
The most brilliant part of the IRA is that it also addresses major issues we face, such as climate change and health care.
So far (an early short list):
• Private investments of $240 billion in new clean energy manufacturing announced; 170,000 new energy jobs created.
• $1 billion awarded to help communities be more climate-resilient, with more to come.
• 15 million people saving $800 per year in health insurance; prescription drug costs trending down.
• IRS geared up to collect from wealthy delinquent taxpayers.
• Public/private investment on track to reduce greenhouse emissions 1 billion tons by 2030.
Every Republican in Congress voted against the IRA. They continue their efforts to chip away at any climate initiatives, even as these investments bring excellent returns in the form of new jobs and a stronger economy.
Have you asked US Congressman Jack Bergman, R-Mich., why?
It’s time to vote like our future depends on it – because it does.
Betsy Alles
Frankfort
