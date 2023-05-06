Please show up to support our kids
I was 16 when I submitted my first letter to the editor in support of sex education.
Once again, groups are working to squelch sex ed in books and in our classrooms. The “don’t say gay” crowd is trying to gain entry here.
Thankfully, young people can’t be easily tamed. But they can be shamed and marginalized. The cost on their psyche is staggering.
At 71, I need to raise my voice again.
I do have hope. My niece has finally allowed herself to choose the woman she loves. I mourn the years she spent struggling with her beautiful feelings. The joy she and her wife-to-be exude warms my heart.
I love watching my granddaughters navigate the world. They have not yet defined their futures, but they know they will be loved unconditionally.
It’s time to engage at school board meetings and other gatherings to show our LGBTQ kids we stand with them — not with rhetoric and anger — but with facts and personal stories to quell fears.
When love is in the room, eyes and hearts can open and fear is relegated to the back.
Shame on us if we stand by and let fringe groups win.
Betsy Alles
Frankfort
