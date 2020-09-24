Ballenger the best choice
Josey Ballenger is the best choice for the Traverse City Area Public Schools board.
Josey’s professional background in government accounting and fiscal metrics would be an asset to our community. Her passion for service and children is evident in her service as a tutor and active TCAPS parent. Josey has done her homework in preparation to run (and serve!) in this office.
She is a proud graduate of the Michigan Political Leadership Program, a statewide bi-partisan leadership training. Her empathy and common-sense approach make her approachable and focused. Vote Ballenger by absentee ballot or Nov. 3.
Suzanne Allen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.