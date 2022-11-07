Willing to serve all of us

This letter is written to express my strong support for Kama Ross, candidate for District 5 Leelanau County commissioner.

I have had many opportunities to work with her in her job as district forester for Leelanau County. She has a strong work ethic, is very professional and willing to serve all.

I urge you to vote for Kama Ross to continue working for the people of our county.

Steve Alguire

Suttons Bay

