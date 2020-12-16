Work for the people
Our local congressman, Jack Bergman, demonstrated a special kind of stupid a few days ago. He signed on with 125 other Republican members of Congress with the Texas lawsuit to overturn 2,000,000 votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden. He claims the election was not legal in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and his own state of Michigan.
This is the same election in which Bergman won.
Jack, you seem to have lost all, if you ever had any of, the Core Values of the Marine Corp: Honor, Courage and Commitment. You and the Republican Party have made a mockery of democracy in this shameful act. We need someone in Congress who will work for the people and not his own interests. You believe this was an “illegal election." Pack your bags and head for home. It’s time for you to resign.
Steve Alguire
Suttons Bay