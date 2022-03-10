If and when to rescue
Regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, how much unprovoked ruthless destruction and heartless slaughter of innocent people is tolerable before countries having the ability to help militarily actually help militarily? How much brutal carnage is acceptable? Does it make sense to act before innocents are killed? How about at the beginning? What about at the midpoint of these dreadful circumstances? Or at the end, when most innocents are dead and the destruction is comprehensive? When is it time for direct action?
If Russia says don’t interfere because it has nuclear weapons, shouldn’t our response be to say "stop" because we have nuclear weapons?
When is the cavalry coming to the rescue?
Mike Alanson
Traverse City
